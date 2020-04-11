OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health is reporting 30 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city, with two new deaths.

The epidemiology update, published Saturday, says there have been 524 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, as of 4 p.m. April 10.

Eleven people in Ottawa have died from the disease.

There are 37 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, 13 of which are in intensive care. 170 people have recovered.

OPH is tracking COVID-19 outbreaks at 14 institutions. An outbreak at the Villa Marconi on Baseline Road is the most recent, having been declared Friday.

Ottawa Public Health says 125 of the 524 confirmed cases in Ottawa are linked to close contact with another person with COVID-19, while 107 are linked to travel only. The cause of exposure for 165 people is currently unknown or pending, accounting for 31 per cent of all laboratory-confirmed cases so far.