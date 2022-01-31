Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday and a small decline in the number of active COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The two new deaths reported in Ottawa bring the pandemic death toll to 693 residents since March 2020. There are 89 residents of Ottawa being treated in hospital because of COVID-19 complications, with 15 in intensive care.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

OPH says there are 223 total people in local hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, including non-Ottawa residents and people who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but who later tested positive.

OPH reported another 163 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, though with testing restricted to only certain groups in Ontario, officials note that daily case counts are an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community.

Across Ontario, 32 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported. Public health officials reported 2,983 residents of Ontario in hospitals across the province, with 583 in ICUs. Hospitalization numbers on Mondays do not include some provincial hospitals that don't report on Sundays.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 23 to 29): 171.8 (down from 188.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 24 to 30): 16.8 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.82

Known active cases: 2,562 (-99)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 89 people in Ottawa hospitals on Monday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 90 hospitalizations on Sunday.

There are 15 people in the ICU.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 4 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 7 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 15 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 29 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 23 (1 in ICU)

90+: 6

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Monday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 908,412 (+839)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 850,918 (+4,195)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 513,317 (+6,853)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent (+1%)

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent (+1%)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 44 in hospital, 10 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 76 in hospital, 8 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

22 long-term care homes

35 retirement homes

35 hospital units

34 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.