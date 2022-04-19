Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Ottawa

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city in its latest update following the Easter weekend.

To date, 770 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19.

The number of Ottawa residents in hospital with an active case of COVID-19 ticked up slightly to 18 over the Easter long weekend. There are four people in ICU because of an active infection, up from two.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 58 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients

Montfort Hospital: 18 patients

CHEO: Three patients

OPH reported 549 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its latest dashboard update. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on PCR testing.

The latest data from the Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project, updated April 13, show signs of a possible peak in the viral signal after it reached a record high earlier this month.

Across Ontario, hospitalizations increased to 1,486, with 206 people in intensive care. One additional death from COVID-19 was reported Tuesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 11 to 17): 125.0 (down from 125.1)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 18): 19.3 per cent

Known active cases: 1,768 (-111)

The COVID-19 wastewater viral signal in Ottawa as of April 13, 2022.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Last updated April 11, 2022

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,034

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 878,368

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 568,136

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 17 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 10 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 10 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Thursday, April 14.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

12 long-term care homes

18 retirement homes

8 hospital units

23 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.