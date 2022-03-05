Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Saturday, hospitalizations up slightly
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital and a slight increase in the number of residents fighting an active infection in hospital.
To date, 748 residents of Ottawa have died after contracting COVID-19, OPH says.
There are now 11 residents hospitalized because of COVID-19, up slightly from a dip on Friday, but this figure has otherwise held steady the last few days. There are no Ottawa residents with active cases of COVID-19 in intensive care.
OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital as of Friday:
- CHEO: One patient
- Montfort Hospital: Five patients
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 10 patients
- The Ottawa Hospital: 23 patients
OPH reported 120 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the amount of COVID-19 in the community because of ongoing restrictions on who is eligible for testing.
Ontario reported fewer than 800 patients with COVID-19 in hospitals across the province on Saturday. There are 795 COVID-19 patients province wide, the lowest figure since late December. ICU admissions are also on the decline, at 253.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 25 to March 3): 78.6 (up from 78.2)
- Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 25 to March 3): 12 per cent (up from 11.1 per cent)
- Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.97
- Known active cases: 917 (+)
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Eleven Ottawa residents are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Saturday, up from seven on Friday. No one is in the ICU.
Age categories of people in hospital:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 0
- 20-29: 1
- 30-39: 0
- 40-49: 0
- 50-59: 2
- 60-69: 2
- 70-79: 4
- 80-89: 1
- 90+: 1
(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
As of Friday:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 913,361 (+44)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 872-801 (+337)
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 551,684 (1,481)
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 5 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 17 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 19 in hospital, 5 in ICU
These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:
- 5 long-term care homes
- 6 retirement homes
- 1 hospital units
- 4 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
