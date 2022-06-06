Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over the weekend

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Ottawa since Friday, the city's public health unit reported Monday.

The two new deaths bring the city's total COVID-19 death toll to 814 residents.

The number of hospitalizations from the virus remained steady over the weekend. Ottawa Public Health is reporting 14 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Monday, down from 15 on Friday. There is one person in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 27 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Six patients

Montfort Hospital: Three patients

CHEO: Two patients

OPH reported 149 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday - that total is since Friday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 73,791 laboratory-confirmed cases.

Public Health Ontario reported one new COVID-19 related death across the province on Monday. There are 430 people in hospital with COVID-19, just up from Sunday's total of 419, which was the lowest since December. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 29 to June 4): 26.8 (down from 29.3)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (June 4): 8.7 per cent

Known active cases: 413 (+6)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated May 30.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 917,221

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 881,920

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 578,507

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 3 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 6 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 55 in hospital, 1 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

4 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.