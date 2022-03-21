Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations decrease

What could a new COVID-19 variant look like? Here's what experts have to say

With COVID-19 restrictions lifting in provinces across the country, Canadians may be feeling as though aspects of their lives are starting to return to 'normal.' But experts warn that lifting long-standing measures such as physical distance and masking will not only increase transmission, but raise the chances that a new COVID-19 variant will emerge.

