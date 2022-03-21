Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa, hospitalizations decrease

Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the city on Monday as hospitalizations from the virus decrease.

There are eight people in hospital with COVID-19, the health unit reported, down from 12 on Friday. There are zero COVID-19 patients in the ICU, down from two.

Ottawa Public Health is no longer reporting new COVID-19 numbers on weekends.

The new deaths bring the COVID-19 death toll in Ottawa to 758 people.

OPH figures only reflect residents who are being treated specifically because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report their own figures on patients who have tested positive.

The Ottawa Hospital, Queensway Carleton Hospital and Montfort Hospital all reported a decrease in the number of patients with COVID-19 on Monday.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 12 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: Nine patients

Montfort Hospital: Four patients

CHEO: Seven patients

OPH reported 209 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the general public because of provincial restrictions on who is eligible for PCR testing.

Provincewide, officials reported 551 COVID-19 hospitalizations as ICU admissions continue to drop. There are 181 people in ICU with COVID-19, the lowest number since late December.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (March 13 to 19): 58.3 (down from 63.2)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (March 14 to 20): 17.5 per cent (up from 14.6 per cent)

Known active cases: 842 (+63)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

These figures are updated every Monday.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 914,429 (+566)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 876,057 (+1,368)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 560,671 (+3,634)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 5 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 9 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 5 in hospital, 2 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

5 long-term care homes

5 retirement homes

2 hospital units

2 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.