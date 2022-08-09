Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa
Two more residents of Ottawa have died of COVID-19 and hospitalizations because of the virus held steady over the weekend.
Ottawa Public Health's latest snapshot of COVID-19 in Ottawa shows 39 residents are hospitalized because of an active infection of COVID-19, with two in intensive care. The hospitalization figure hovered between 37 and 41 people over the weekend according to the most recent data.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:
- The Ottawa Hospital: 72 patients (up from 63 patients on Friday)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 30 patients (down from 41 patients on Friday)
- Montfort Hospital: 17 patients (down from 23 patients on Friday)
- CHEO: One patient (down from 3 patients on Friday)
OPH reported 438 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday. Three new outbreaks have been declared, but the overall number is down to 53 from 61 on Friday. The testing positivity rate is down.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, there have been 79,179 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 854 deaths.
The viral wastewater signal is showing a brief downward trend in the latest data, but it has been fluctuating up and down since late July.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 1 – 7): 65.5 (up from 56.9)
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 15.5 per cent
- Known active cases: 1,016 (-11)
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Aug. 8
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 920,010
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 885,973
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 588,072
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 64 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 2 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 7 in hospital, 2 in ICU (as of Aug. 2)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 93 in hospital, 2 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations (as of Friday, Aug. 5):
- 13 long-term care homes
- 24 retirement homes
- 10 hospital units
- 6 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)
OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.
