Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday and a slight increase in hospitalizations.

The health unit reported 15 people in hospital because of COVID-19, up from 13 the previous day. There are two people in intensive care.

The two new deaths bring the city's COVID-19 death toll to 754 residents.

OPH tracks hospitalization interventions. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Here is a look at the latest number of patients with COVID-19 reported by each Ottawa hospital:

CHEO: Four patients (as of Tuesday)

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

The Ottawa Hospital: 37 patients

Another 82 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ottawa, though that number is believed to be an underrepresentation of the full amount of COVID-19 in the community because PCR testing remains limited to select groups.

The Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project is showing a stable viral signal, at a similar level to mid-December before the peak of the Omicron variant wave.

Ontario health officials reported 1,106 people across the province in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Feb. 14 to Feb. 20): 104.3 (down from 106.5)

Positivity rate in the Ottawa community (excluding long-term care homes) (Feb. 16 to Feb. 22): 10.8 per cent (down from 11 per centt)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.90

Known active cases: 812 (-45)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Fifteen residents of Ottawa are in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection on Wednesday, down from 13 on Tuesday.

There are two people in ICU, down from four.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 1

40-49: 0

50-59: 6 (1 in ICU)

60-69: 0

70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 2

90+: 1

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Tuesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 912,663 (+362)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 870,592 (+2,041)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (18+): 534,077 (+1,507)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 88 per cent (+1)

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 8 in hospital, 1 in ICU (as of Friday)

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 3 in ICU (as of Thursday)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 28 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

4 long-term care homes

10 retirement homes

2 hospital units

5 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.