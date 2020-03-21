OTTAWA -- Two more people in the Outaouais have been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the latest update from Quebec's Ministry of Health.

No further details about the cases were released Saturday afternoon. There are now three confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Outaouais.

The region's first case was revealed Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the women had recently travelled and was self-isolating at home.

There have been 181 confirmed coronavirus cases in Quebec. The province announced 42 new cases of the virus on Saturday, including four new deaths.

Five people have died from the virus and one person has recovered.