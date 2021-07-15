OTTAWA -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa remains in the low single-digits on Thursday.

Provincial officials are reporting two new infections in the capital. That's after Ottawa Public Health reported just one new infection in the previous three days combined.

Ottawa Public Health's data should be released around 12:30 p.m. It sometimes differs from the province's.

Provincewide, there were 143 new infections on Thursday. There have now been fewer than 200 new cases daily for a week straight in Ontario.

More to come.