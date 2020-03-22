OTTAWA -- Quebec is ordering all shopping malls and restaurant dining rooms to close across the province, as the number of cases of COVID-19 continues to rise.

Premier Francois Legault announced on Sunday that starting at midnight, all shopping malls will have to close their doors until May. Restaurants have also been ordered to close their dining rooms to help stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

Grocery stores with outside access can stay open.

Two new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Outaouais on Sunday.

No details about the two cases were released by Quebec’s Ministry of Health.

There are now five confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais, which includes Gatineau.

Across Quebec, there are 219 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus. Forty of the cases are in the Montreal area.