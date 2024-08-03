OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Two-motorcycle collision kills two men on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP

    Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service. (OPP/ X)
    Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.

    Police received a call shortly before midnight reporting a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416 south, at the Highway 417 split, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Ottawa said in a news release Saturday.

    Police say one man was pronounced dead on the scene, while another man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

    Both Highways were closed for several hours following the collision. They have since re-opened.

    The investigation is ongoing.

