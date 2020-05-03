OTTAWA -- Two more residents of the Peter D. Clark long-term care home in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Ottawa says two residents in the bungalows at the municipal-run long-term care home on Meridian Place in Nepean tested positive.

Four residents and five staff members have now tested positive for the virus at the facility. The residents have been isolated from other residents in the home.

In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray says starting Monday, facility-wide COVID-19 testing of all residents and staff will begin at both the Peter D. Clark and Garry J. Armstrong homes.

Gray says dates for testing of residents and staff at Centre d’accueil Champlain and Carleton Lodge will be determined in conjunction with Ottawa Public Health.

Three employees at Garry J. Armstrong home and an employee at Centre d’accueil Champlain have also tested positive for COVID-19.