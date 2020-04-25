BROCKVILLE, ONT. -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced two more Brockville area festivals to cancel their upcoming events.

On Friday, the Red Hot and Blue Rockabilly Weekend and Brockville Oktoberfest were cancelled.

Nathalie Lavergne is the organizer of both events and owns Spitfire Cafe downtown. She said it was a tough call when speaking to CTV News on Saturday.

"I'm from Montreal, so all the big events here have been cancelled until September 1," she said by phone. "What would make you travel only two days after everything is lifted and go into a big crowd with hundreds of people? It's a tough call but better safe than sorry."

The Red Hot and Blue Rockabilly Weekend was scheduled for September 3 - 6, while Oktoberfest was to be held on October 3.

Lavergne said they are looking forward to 2021.

Information about the events as they are rescheduled will be made available on their respective websites or Facebook pages.

Earlier this week, the 1000 Islands Regatta and the St. Lawrence Shakespeare Festival were cancelled.