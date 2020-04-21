OTTAWA -- Two young moose wandering around a road in Ottawa’s east-end caught the attention of the NCC and Ottawa Bylaw officers.

The young, healthy moose were spotted in the Ramsayville Road area Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services said officers were monitoring the moose to make sure they remained in a safe location.

Drivers were asked to watch out for moose on the move and give them space so you don’t stress them out.

On April 2, Ottawa Police spotted two moose wandering in a parking lot in the area of Uplands Drive and Downpatrick Road. There was no danger to the public.