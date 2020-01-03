OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say two men from Montreal are facing a variety of firearms charges after cops seized a loaded handgun from a car Thursday night.

Officers pulled the car over for a Highway Traffic Act violation near Hunt Club and Uplands at around 11:00 p.m. The driver was arrested and that’s when police allege the handgun was found.

Igale Issa, 21, and Juvante Rowe, 19, both from Montreal are each facing the following counts:

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a weapon

Carrying a concealed weapon

Possession of an unregistered restricted weapon

Possession of a restricted weapon other than place shown on registration

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime



