Two Montreal men charged after gun seized during traffic stop
Newstalk 580 CFRA Published Friday, January 3, 2020 9:44AM EST
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say two men from Montreal are facing a variety of firearms charges after cops seized a loaded handgun from a car Thursday night.
Officers pulled the car over for a Highway Traffic Act violation near Hunt Club and Uplands at around 11:00 p.m. The driver was arrested and that’s when police allege the handgun was found.
Igale Issa, 21, and Juvante Rowe, 19, both from Montreal are each facing the following counts:
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon
- Carrying a concealed weapon
- Possession of an unregistered restricted weapon
- Possession of a restricted weapon other than place shown on registration
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm, prohibited or restricted weapon obtained by crime