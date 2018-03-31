

Ottawa Police are investigating after two men in their 20s were shot in Kanata Friday night.

Ottawa Paramedics say they were called to the Kanata Centrum around 9:30 p.m. where they found two people with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics say they were both taken to the trauma centre: one man was in critical condition while the other was listed as in serious but stable condition.

The Guns and Gangs Unit has taken over the investigation.

As part of the investigation, Ottawa Police also shut down the Eagleson Road overpass at the 417 along with the westbound off-ramp.

More to come…