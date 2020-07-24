Advertisement
Two men rescued from Ottawa River after jumping off sinking boat
Published Friday, July 24, 2020 4:42AM EDT
OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit rescued two men who jumped out of their sinking boat into the Ottawa River.
Ottawa Fire received a 911 call Thursday evening from a person on shore reporting a fishing boat going through the Deschenes Rapids in Ottawa’s west-end with two people on board.
Officials say the boat had stalled and entered the Aylmer Hydro Ruins, “which is a highly hazardous area with fast moving water.”
Ottawa Fire says two men in their 30s jumped from the sinking boat into the water, “and were swept through a hole in the concrete wall of the ruins."
The Ottawa Fire Water Rescue Unit rescued the two men down river and brought them to shore safely.