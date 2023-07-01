Two men killed in Carlington neighbourhood shootings and Hydro Ottawa workers begins trike action: Top 5 stories this week
Ottawa police investigate two fatal shootings in Carlington, a golfer dies after being struck by lighting and Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories in Ottawa this week.
Two men killed in two separate shootings in Carlington
Ottawa police say investigators don't believe there is a link between the two fatal shootings in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood this week.
On Wednesday, a 47-year-old man died following a shooting at 10:30 a.m. on Raven Avenue.
The victim has been identified as Michael Quattrocchi of Ottawa.
On Thursday night, Zachary Tiglik, 19, of Ottawa was killed in a shooting on Caldwell Avenue.
Several residents told CTV News Ottawa on Friday they heard gunshots at approximately 9:30 p.m., but they thought it was fireworks.
Coun. Riley Brockington says the two shootings in his ward this week are "quite upsetting."
"It's very upsetting to have any type of shooting, let alone shootings that lead to homicides, happen in densely populated neighbourhood," Brockington told Newstalk 580 CFRA's The Morning Rush.
A man is being treated for life-threatening injuries following a morning shooting on Raven Avenue in Ottawa's west end. (Jim O'Grady/CTV News Ottawa)
Golfer dies after being struck by lightning at Ottawa golf course
One of the two men struck by lightning at an Ottawa golf course during a thunderstorm died in hospital.
An Ottawa paramedic spokesperson said two men were struck by lightning at Loch March Golf and Country Club on Old Carp Road just before 6 p.m. Monday. Several thunderstorms moved through the Ottawa area, bringing heavy rain, thunder and lightning
Family member confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Jesse Hawkins, 36, of Ottawa died in hospital after being struck by lightning.
"Jesse was a great guy; he was super excited to be a dad," Jack McCarthy, Hawkins's father-in-law, said on Friday.
McCarthy says Hawkins and his partner Kaeli were expecting their first child in September.
Algonquin College says flags are flying at half-mast at the Ottawa campus in memory of Hawkins. He worked as an instructor in the Aircraft Maintenance Technician program.
Family members say Jesse Hawkins of Ottawa died after being struck by lightning at a west end golf course on Monday. (Family/submitted)
Hydro Ottawa workers begin strike action
Nearly 400 Hydro Ottawa workers began strike action this week to back demands for a new contract.
Trade, technical and inside workers at the utility began strike action at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, after 74 per cent of its members voted to reject the utility's latest contract offer. Hydro Ottawa says it offered workers a 13.6 per cent raise over four years.
The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the major issues in the dispute are compensation, benefits and the environment at Hydro Ottawa.
"Hydro Ottawa is one of the five largest utilities in the province; they tout themselves as a leader of the industry. The folks here rank approximately 23rd on the list in compensation and benefits and that needs to change," Mike Hall, IBEW Local 636 business representative told CTV News Ottawa, Wednesday morning.
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission's newest public art work along the LeBreton Flats Pathway ruffled feathers on social media this week.
The NCC unveiled new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
"Did you know there used to be a landfill at LeBreton Flats?" the NCC said on Twitter. "In line with the #BuildingLeBreton guiding principle of fostering sustainability, this piece is made from recycled tires."
The five metres-long crow lying just off the pathway is made entirely from recycled tires.
Beaulieu tells CTV News Ottawa his creation is designed to start a conversation.
"The reactions have always run the gauntlet from people being annoyed by it and people absolutely loving it, and that's the best an artist can hope for," Beaulieu said.
The 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' piece uses 50 to 60 tires, and it took Beaulieu a month to create the piece.
The 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' art installation is made from old tires. It's located along the LeBreton Flats Pathway in Ottawa's west end. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)
Here's when the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be in Ottawa this summer
You will be able to bounce in the world's biggest bouncy castle in Ottawa this summer.
The Big Bounce Canada has announced the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm July 15 and 16, and July 21-23.
The event features four inflatable attractions, including the 16,000 sq. ft. 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle,' the Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900 ft. long obstacle course named 'The Giant', and a space-themed wonderland called Airspace.
Tickets range from $29 for a toddler to $55 for adults only. For tickets and information, visit thebigbouncecanada.ca. Tickets include a three-hour pass to the event.
The Big Bounce Canada says the 'World's Largest Bouncy Castle' will be at Saunders Farm for two weeks in July. (The Big Bounce Canada/release)
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Celebrations, fireworks taking place in Ottawa despite air quality concerns
Canada Day celebrations are underway in Ottawa and across the country today, although some have been scaled back due to poor air quality.
Satellite photos, reports suggest Belarus building army camp for Wagner fighters
Satellite images analyzed by the Associated Press on Saturday showed what appeared to be a newly built military-style camp in Belarus, with statements from a Belarusian guerrilla group and officials suggesting it may be used to house fighters from the Wagner mercenary group.
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
The Dutch king apologizes for his country's role in slavery on 150th anniversary of abolition
Dutch King Willem-Alexander apologized Saturday for his country's role in slavery and asked for forgiveness in a historic speech greeted by cheers and whoops at an event to commemorate the anniversary of the abolition of slavery.
A sea of red and white covers downtown Ottawa and several parks and venues across the city, as residents and visitors celebrate Canada's 156th birthday.
France arrests more than 1,300 people after fourth night of rioting over teen's killing by police
Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite a huge police deployment and 1,311 arrests, with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.
Fred VanVleet leaving Raptors on three-year, US$130M deal with Rockets: reports
Fred VanVleet is leaving the Toronto Raptors and signing a three-year, US$130-million contract with the Houston Rockets, according to multiple reports.
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
Atlantic
-
Ferry travel resuming between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia after mechanical issue fixed
Ferry service between Prince Edward Island and Nova Scotia is set to resume on Saturday.
-
New Brunswick Progressive Conservative party takes 1st step to remove Higgs as leader
New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party members who want Premier Blaine Higgs to step down as leader say they've taken the first step to oust him.
-
U.S.-based remote vehicle operator gives timeline of Titan recovery off Newfoundland
The owner of a remotely operated vehicle that recovered pieces of the Titan submersible from the depths of the North Atlantic last week says his ROV found debris from the doomed vessel shortly after reaching the search site.
Toronto
-
Two men arrested after guard dogs escape Toronto business, attack mother and daughter: police
Charges have been laid against two men after two guard dogs escaped a Scarborough business earlier this week and attacked a mother and daughter.
-
Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto, advising of a system that could bring heavy rain, strong winds and nickel size hail.
-
Where to watch Canada Day fireworks in Toronto
Canada Day is here, and there are plenty of things to do and see in Toronto with the whole family, including many evening firework shows in parks across the city.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado warning issued for towns in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
A tornado warning is in effect for Rivière-Éternité and Petit-Saguenay, two municipalities in Quebec's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region. Residents should take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches, Environment Canada advises.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal facing smog, possible thunderstorm on Canada Day
Canada Day barbeques are in jeopardy across Montreal on Saturday, with the region under both a smog warning and severe thunderstorm watch. Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for heavy rain, powerful wind gusts and 'toonie-size' hail.
-
Canadiens trade defenceman Joel Edmundson to Capitals for picks
The Montreal Canadiens traded defenceman Joel Edmundson to the Washington Capitals for a third-round and a seventh-round draft pick in 2024 on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Gunshots heard on Timmins street, police investigating
CTV News has been told that multiple gunshots were fired at a residence in Timmins early this afternoon.
-
Surprise, disappointment over provincial government decision on French-language university in the north
Reaction is continuing to come in and it is mostly surprise and disappointment over the province's late Friday afternoon announcement to not fund Université de Sudbury. The school was looking to become the province's next stand-alone French language university after parting ways with a financially insolvent Laurentian University.
-
London
-
‘They were so happy’: Islamic Relief Canada holds toy distribution in London, Ont.
Dozens of children in London, Ont. are feeling even happier on Canada Day thanks to a toy drive by Islamic Relief Canada (IRC).
-
What's up in London for Canada Day
Get on your red and white and get ready to celebrate all things Canadian as there are several festive events taking place in the city Saturday to mark Canada’s 156th birthday.
-
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed in London, Ont. this Canada Day
Whether you’re having a backyard BBQ, doing a day trip at the beach, or going to Harris Park to watch the fireworks, everyone has plans this long weekend. As a statutory holiday some businesses and city services will be operating but others won’t be, so here’s a full list of what’s open and closed in the Forest City this Canada Day Saturday.
Winnipeg
-
'It's the safety impact': Winnipeg restaurants call on province for help with crime problems
Restaurant owners in Winnipeg are calling on the province for help with crime and safety issues in their establishments.
-
-
All city-run outdoor pools open for summer
All city-run outdoor pools in Winnipeg are now open for the season.
Kitchener
-
Students attacked on University of Waterloo campus released from hospital, status of professor unknown
Waterloo regional police say the two students involved in a triple stabbing during a gender issues class at the University of Waterloo have been released from hospital.
-
Here’s what is happening on Canada Day in and around Waterloo region
The first long weekend of the summer is just around the corner, and the tri-cities and Guelph have a full slate of events to ring in the statutory holiday.
-
Police appeal for witnesses, footage of Bridgeport crash
Three people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Calgary
-
Heritage Park hosts newest Canadian citizens on Canada Day
Heritage Park is throwing a Canada Day party for new Canadian citizens.
-
Here’s what’s going on in Calgary on Canada Day
Calgary is gearing up to celebrate Canada’s 156th birthday on Saturday, with tons of free events around the city.
-
Dawgs win 11th game in a row, knocking off Swift Current 12-3
The Okotoks Dawgs won their 11th game in a row Friday, defeating the Swift Current 57s 12-3.
Saskatoon
-
What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day
Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.
-
Saskatoon shines brightly as temperatures climb
As the long weekend approaches, temperatures in Saskatoon will hit 30 C.
-
'He never told me he killed Sheree': Greg Fertuck’s ex-girlfriend changes testimony under re-examination
Representing himself, Greg Fertuck requestioned two witnesses in his first-degree murder trial.
Edmonton
-
Evacuation order issued for northern Alberta community due to wildfire
The evacuation alert for Little Buffalo, Alta., was updated to a mandatory order late Friday night.
-
Hepatitis A case confirmed in Edmonton zone, prompts public alert
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed a case of hepatitis A in a McDonald’s worker in Nisku at the 301 20th St. location.
-
Vancouver
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
B.C. emergency services 'in a much stronger position' ahead of long weekend surge
British Columbia’s two key emergency agencies say they are prepared for an anticipated surge of demand over what’s traditionally one of the busiest long weekends of the year, with the forecast calling for warm weather.
-
BC Ferries chaos on Canada Day weekend 'unacceptable,' transport minister says
For the second day in a row, people trying to get a spot on a ferry from Metro Vancouver to the Island ahead of the Canada Day weekend were out of luck before Friday was over – something the transportation minister described as "unacceptable."
Regina
-
Here's what's happening in Regina on Canada Day
As we head into the Canada Day long weekend, several activities and events are set to take place around Regina. Here are some of the things you can do to celebrate July 1 in the Queen City.
-
Sask. judges spearhead project to help correctional centre inmates appreciate reading
A group of Saskatchewan judges are helping correctional centre inmates develop a greater appreciation for reading.
-
Heat warnings, severe thunderstorm watches spread throughout Sask.
Heat warnings and severe thunderstorm watches are in effect across Saskatchewan with a hot start to the July long weekend in the forecast for many.