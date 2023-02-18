Two men injured in crash near LeBreton Flats

Ottawa paramedics say two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash near LeBreton Flats Saturday.

One of the men was trapped in his vehicle after the crash, Ottawa Fire Services said.

It happened just after 2 p.m. at Empress Avenue and Albert Street. One vehicle was heavily damaged.

Firefighters helped extricate the trapped person.

Ottawa paramedics say a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital in stable condition and a 57-year-old man was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.