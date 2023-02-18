Two men injured in crash near LeBreton Flats

Ottawa Paramedic, Ambulance

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Thunder Bay' series from Ryan McMahon looks at systemic racism, police in the city

Podcaster Ryan McMahon is not interested in leading the conversation around defunding and abolishing the police. Instead, the Anishinaabe writer uses his latest docuseries, 'Thunder Bay,' to examine the North American movement that supports the reallocation of funds from police departments to community and social services by putting the embattled city under the microscope.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina