OTTAWA -- Two Ottawa men are facing charges after Ottawa Police says the pair were treated for minor injuries following a disturbance in Ottawa’s Carlington neighbourhood.

Officers responded to a disturbance on Lepage Avenue around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man in his 20s called 911 to report he had been stabbed. Police say the victim was assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say when officers arrested the suspect without incident, they discovered he was also suffering from injuries. He was also transported to hospital.

In a statement, police said the investigation led investigators to charge both men involved in the dispute.

Aaron Lapointe, 22, of Ottawa is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a dangerous weapon. Kurtis Clouthier, 28, of Ottawa is charged with assault.