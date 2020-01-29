OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have laid charges in connection with a robbery in the Heron Gate area in early January.

In a press release on Jan. 29, Ottawa Police said two men arranged to meet another man in the 2800 block of Baycrest Drive on Jan. 6 around 2:40 p.m. The suspects allegedly lured the man to a stairwell of the building, attacked him and stole his cell phone. The man was seriously injured.

Police also released a video of the two suspects in an elevator as they sought to identify the men.

On Feb. 24, Ottawa Police said two suspects had been charged on Feb. 9 in connection with this case.

Abdelfatah Hakim, 19, and Abdel Hakim, 22, both of Ottawa, are each facing charges of aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both men remain in custody.