Two men charged after police seize loaded handgun in ByWard Market

Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.

Ottawa police say neighbourhood resource team officers encountered the men Sunday evening on ByWard Market Square between George and York streets. An interaction with the officers led to their arrest, police said in a tweet.

The men, 19 and 20 years old, are charged with possession of a loaded regulated firearm, careless handling of a firearm, careless handling of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a restricted weapon without a licence.

Over the long weekend, officers in the ByWard Market also laid one impaired driving charge and dumped more than 70 drinks for open liquor violations. Several disturbances were also broken up, police said.