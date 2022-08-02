Two men charged after police seize loaded handgun in ByWard Market
Two men are facing a list of charges after police seized a loaded handgun in the ByWard Market over the long weekend.
Ottawa police say neighbourhood resource team officers encountered the men Sunday evening on ByWard Market Square between George and York streets. An interaction with the officers led to their arrest, police said in a tweet.
The men, 19 and 20 years old, are charged with possession of a loaded regulated firearm, careless handling of a firearm, careless handling of ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a restricted weapon without a licence.
Over the long weekend, officers in the ByWard Market also laid one impaired driving charge and dumped more than 70 drinks for open liquor violations. Several disturbances were also broken up, police said.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday night despite threats from Beijing of serious consequences, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China in 25 years.
U.K. authorities charge man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II
British prosecutors have charged a man with intending to 'injure or alarm' Queen Elizabeth II after he was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day.
How does period pain feel? Canadian company tests men's pain tolerance with simulator
Canadian company Somedays aims to break down the stigma surrounding menstrual cramps by putting men’s tolerance for suffering to the test with a period-pain simulator.
Why the official repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery is necessary: lawyer
Pope Francis did not directly mention the Doctrine of Discovery when he delivered his apology to residential school survivors, which has prompted criticism that his remarks failed to fully recognize the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
An NRA charity planned to raffle an AR-15 at a Texas event. Then Uvalde families protested and the group lost its site
A fundraiser for a charity affiliated with the powerful National Rifle Association won't be held as planned Saturday at a municipal facility in Texas after relatives of children slaughtered in May at an elementary school some 40 miles away lobbied city council members to deny the event its venue.
Chilean authorities investigate mysterious large sinkhole near copper mine
Chilean authorities started investigating on Monday a mysterious sinkhole about 25 metres in diameter that appeared over the weekend in a mining area in the north of the country.
Canada sanctions Russian military officers over atrocities in Bucha
The Canadian government is imposing sanctions on dozens of Russian military officers whose troops are accused of committing atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
Atlantic
What you should know about monkeypox, according to Dr. Lisa Barrett
With the World Health Organization declaring monkeypox a global health emergency on July 23, Nova Scotian infectious disease expert Dr. Lisa Barrett is offering her insight into the virus.
Nova Scotia Health working to get more rapid COVID-19 tests to meet demand
Nova Scotia Health says it is working to meet the increased demand for COVID-19 rapid tests in the province.
New ropeless fishing technology, which can help save whales, tested off N.L.
A renowned whale scientist says the deployment last month of ropeless fishing gear off Newfoundland was symbolic for him.
Toronto
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Ontario health minister refuses to acknowledge whether hospital shutdowns are acceptable
The Ontario Liberals are calling on Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Sylvia Jones to break weeks of silence and address growing hospital emergency room and intensive care unit closures.
Waterpark at Canada's Wonderland partially reopens following weekend fire
Most of Canada's Wonderland’s 20-acre waterpark will be reopening on Tuesday following a weekend fire.
Montreal
Montrealer faces life sentence after officials say his drugs killed 4 people in U.S.
A Montreal man is facing a life sentence in the United States after pleading guilty to importing fentanyl into that country from his Canadian prison cell.
Quebec reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 1 more hospitalization
Quebec's health ministry reported Tuesday that 12 more people have died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, for a total of 15,971 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Rapper slowthai explains meaning behind swastika T-shirt worn at Osheaga
Rapper slowthai was forced to explain the meaning behind a controversial T-shirt worn during his performance at last weekend's Osheaga Music and Arts Festival in Montreal.
Northern Ontario
Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
Timmins suspect charged with sex assault, extortion
A 52-year-old resident of Timmins is facing several disturbing charges related to incidents that began in 2018.
Hwy. 69 closed in both directions near French River
Few details are known at this hour, but a collision has closed Highway 69 in the French River area.
London
"Several people dressed in black" involved in robbery: OPP
Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a robbery in Zorra Township where suspects were dressed in black and showed an 'edged weapon.'
Ministry of Labour investigating death near Woodstock
The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a death in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock, Ont.
Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial resumes in St. Thomas, Ont. court
Ten months after Herbert Hildebrandt’s assault trial began in St. Thomas, Ont., it resumed Tuesday with witnesses taking the stand.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg police investigating West End homicide's 'suspicious circumstances'
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating the “suspicious circumstances” surrounding a West End homicide.
Winnipeg man killed on Hwy. 11 in collision near Smooth Rock Falls, Ont.
A 34-year-old man from Winnipeg was killed Monday evening on Highway 11 just west of Smooth Rock Falls.
IN PHOTOS: Folklorama returns to Winnipeg
After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Manitobans are once again able to celebrate cultures together.
Kitchener
Swimmer who died after search of Guelph Lake identified as 14-year-old Mississauga boy
A swimmer died Sunday after being seen in distress at Guelph Lake. It’s the second swimming death at Guelph Lake Conservation Area in two weeks and the third local water-related death in the same period.
Investigation into Old Marina Restaurant fire continues in Puslinch, Ont.
As investigators continue to look into what caused a devastating fire at the Old Marina Restaurant in Puslinch, Ont., many have been stopping by the scene and reminiscing about the historic building.
Father of 4-year-old girl fatally struck by train in Mississauga, Ont. speaks out
The father of a four-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a GO train in Mississauga, Ont. last week is speaking out for the first time since the accident.
Calgary
Multiple fires set inside Calgary city hall: police
Calgary police say one man was taken into custody on Tuesday morning after several fires were set inside city hall.
6-year old Calgary girl runs lemonade stand to help city's most vulnerable
A care package filled with items to help vulnerable Calgarians beat the heat has been donated to The Mustard Seed, thanks to the hard work of a six-year-old girl.
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon residents asked to search property as hunt of for missing woman, son continues
More than a week ago a Saskatoon mother and her son were reported missing, now a call is going out for property owners to look for anything out the ordinary.
Sask. Health Authority pauses admission to Prince Albert youth mental health unit after psychiatrist’s resignation
The Saskatchewan Health Authority says it has paused new admissions to the child and youth inpatient mental health and psychiatric unit in Prince Albert while recruitment is underway for child and youth psychiatrists.
Summer storm hits Saskatoon, leads to flooding and power outages
An early-morning storm hit Saskatoon hard, leading to flooding, stalled cars and power outages across the city.
Edmonton
Alberta now vaccinating children under 5 against COVID-19
Alberta is now accepting bookings for COVID-19 vaccinations and administering the shots for children ages six months to five years.
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity
Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity.
K-Days organizers 'really happy' with 700K attendance
K-Days organizers say 760,889 people attended the festival, up eight per cent from the last time it was held in 2019.
Vancouver
Police-reported hate crimes, homicides increased in B.C. in 2021
A rise in police-reported hate crimes in B.C. is prompting a fresh call for more action to tackle discrimination.
Winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition unveiled
The winner of Vancouver's annual fireworks competition was unveiled by organizers Tuesday.
B.C. mountain resort using snow-making machines as defence against growing wildfire
Operators of a B.C. mountain resort say snow-making machines are being used to defend the village against a growing wildfire.
Regina
Sask. Housing Corp. reports over $92K in 'misappropriated' funds: provincial loss report
The Government of Saskatchewan reported losses of more than $93,000 of public funds for the second quarter of 2022, largely stemming from an alleged misappropriation of housing funds.
Rising COVID-19 rates in Regina wastewater suggest increasing infections: U of R
COVID-19 rates in Regina’s wastewater continue to rise suggesting a possible increase in infections in the city, according to recent analysis by the University of Regina (U of R).
Ryan Murray bringing the Stanley Cup to Sask.
The Stanley Cup will be making an appearance in Saskatchewan this week.