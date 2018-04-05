

Two men have been arrested following a car chase in the west end.

Police got a call just before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday about two men in a car, one of them allegedly pointing a gun.

Cops spotted the vehicle in the Carling Ave. and Merivale Rd. area and pursued the car as it headed southbound.

Police say the chase ended in the Fisher Ave. and Baseline Rd. area around 12:30 p.m.

Const. Chuck Benoit says one of the men was arrested near the vehicle, but the other took off running.

"There was a track with the frontline officers as well as a canine and they were able to apprehend the second male," says Benoit.

Benoit says no charges have been laid yet.