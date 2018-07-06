

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are investigating after shots rang out in the Greenboro area late Thursday night.

Police say shell casings were found in the area of Lorry Greenberg Dr. and Hunt Club Rd.

Calls came in at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is the 51st case of gunshots in Ottawa so far this year.

Two men were arrested at the scene, but charges have yet to be laid. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, officers responded to a call Friday morning from a home on Cahill Dr., which is not far from Lorry Greenberg, after a resident found a bullet hole.

Police say it remains unclear if this is connected with a new shooting, or if it is related to the incident under investigation on Lorry Greenberg and Hunt Club.

No one has been reported hurt.