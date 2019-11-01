A door issue and a switch problem on the Confederation LRT line caused delays for some commuters to begin the morning rush hour Friday.

A door issue at Lees Station caused trains to be delayed by about 20 minutes. Farther east, a switch problem led some trains to bypass Cyrville station.

Many buses went straight to St. Laurent Station instead of Blair Station to get around the issue, causing crowds at St. Laurent.

At the west end of the line, 200-series buses serving Tunney's Pasture also continued to the downtown core to mitigate the delays.

OC Transpo said at 7:30 a.m. that regular service had been restored to all stations, but to expect longer travel times.