Two Kingston, Ont. schools on lockdown

Two schools are on lockdown in Kingston, Ont.

The Limestone District School Board says Frontenac Secondary School and L'Acadie School on Bath Road are in lockdown Thursday afternoon.

"All staff and students are safe," the board said on Twitter.

"Police are on site and everything is under control."

Several students were standing on the sidewalk outside the school over the lunch hour, while a police cruiser was at the entrance.

Bayridge Public School is in a "hold and secure" as a precautionary measure.