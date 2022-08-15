Two Kemptville, Ont. residents file judicial review of proposed jail

Kirk Albert of the Jail Opposition Group speaks outside the courthouse in Ottawa as he and another resident file for a judicial review of a plan to build a new prison facility in Kemptville, Ont., just south of Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) Kirk Albert of the Jail Opposition Group speaks outside the courthouse in Ottawa as he and another resident file for a judicial review of a plan to build a new prison facility in Kemptville, Ont., just south of Ottawa. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina