Two injured in west end shooting
Two people were injured in an early morning shooting in the city’s west end Sunday.
CTV Ottawa
Published Sunday, October 20, 2019 10:59AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 20, 2019 11:01AM EDT
Police said they responded to reports of gunshots on Benson Street just after 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Two people were sent to hospital with gunshot wounds.
The extent of their injuries hasn’t been released.
More to come.