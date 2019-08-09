

Sara Cimetta, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa emergency crews including police, fire, and paramedics responded to a bad collision just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday at March Rd. and Bearhill Rd.

Fire crews say were told there was a person trapped inside one of the vehicles. The car was on its side.

Firefighters were able to extricate the victim just before 11:30, and they were put in the care of paramedics.

Paramedics say two people were treated for injuries as a result of the high-speed crash.

They were taken to the trauma centre, and are now in serious but stable condition.

Fire officials say, if you're ever stuck in your vehicle after a crash, keep your seatbelt on until emergency crews get there, especially if you're upside down, as you could risk falling and further injuring yourself.