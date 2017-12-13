Two people are being treated for injuries after a fire on Heatherington Road.

A 911 call reported smoke and flames coming from a fifth floor apartment at 1455 Heatherington Road just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Two people were rescued from an apartment. Ottawa Fire says one person was treated for critical injuries.

No other information has been released.

A fire inspector has been called in to investigate.