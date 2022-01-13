Two people are being treated for injuries after an explosion and fire at a building on Merivale Road Thursday afternoon.

Flames and black smoke could be seen coming from the building at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road, south of Slack Road, around 1:30 p.m.

Ottawa Fire officials say 911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50-foot flames shooting through the roof of a structure.

Witnesses told CTV News Ottawa they heard multiple explosions at the time of the fire.

Coun. Tim Tierney says he was metres away from where the fire started at a city of Ottawa facility.

"I actually thought it was an earthquake at first. The ground was shaking ….. suddenly, just bang," said Tierney on Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

Ottawa Fire Service Acting Chief Paul Hutt told reporters 911 received multiple 911 calls for a fire at a commercial building on Merivale Road.

"Reports were there were heavy flame and smoke coming from this building," said Hutt Wednesday afternoon.

Hutt said firefighters declared a third alarm, meaning 30 to 40 resources within the service were deployed to the scene.

"Crews arrived on location quickly attempting to supress the fire, but determined the fire load and the fire conditions were as such they had to go to a defensive attack," said Hutt.

Paramedics say two people in the building at the time of the fire have been transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

911 callers reported hearing an explosion before seeing 50 foot flames through the roof.

Mayor Jim Watson said on Twitter there was a "serious situation" following an explosion at Eastway Tank on Merivale Road.

"My immediate concern is for those employees who've been affected by this fire," said Watson.

I’m aware of the serious situation in our city’s west-end following an explosion at Eastway Tank.



My immediate concern is for those employees who’ve been affected by this fire.



Coun. @KeithEgli and I are in communication with the City Manager and @OttFire - updates to come. — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) January 13, 2022

According to the company's website, Eastway Tank, Pump & Meter Ltd. Is a custom manufacturer of tank trucks for both the North American and International markets.

Merivale Road is closed between West Hunt Club and Macfarlane Road. Slack Road is closed eastbound at Woodroffe.

