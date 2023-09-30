Two injured in crash in east end

Ottawa paramedics say two people were injured in a collision in Ottawa's east end Friday night.

The crash happened on Innes Road between Frank Bender Street and Viseneau Drive at around 9 p.m., according to Ottawa police.

Paramedics told CTV News Ottawa that a man in his 30s was taken to the trauma centre in serious but stable condition and a woman in her 50s was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Westbound lanes of Innes Road were closed until about 1 a.m. Saturday.