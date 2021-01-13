Advertisement
Two injured after fire at tiplex in Mechanicsville
A home on Hinchey Avenue, where a fire broke out late Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Fire Services (OFS) says two people were injured in a late night fire in Mechanicsville.
Firefighters were called to a triplex on Hinchey Avenue between Burnside Avenue and Lyndale Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Smoke and heavy flames were visible from the home as crews arrived.
The fire was under control by 12:31 a.m. OFS said.
Two people, a man in his 50s and a woman in her 30s, were taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition, Ottawa Paramedics said.
OFS said the fire did an estimated $600,000 in damage. What caused the fire is unknown.
Victim's services has been called in to assist three people, who have been forced from their home.