Two injured after bedroom fire in Ottawa's east end

Two people were injured after a fire broke out at an east end Ottawa home Sunday morning.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters were called to a home on 10th Line Road, south of Wall Road, just before 8:40 a.m. because of a fire in a bedroom on the second floor.

The fire was extinguished by 9:08 a.m. and contained to the bedroom. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa paramedics say a 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and a 34-year-old man suffered minor burns. Both are in stable condition.