Two in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following south Ottawa crash

    Ottawa police are seeking witnesses for a collision in Ottawa's south-end on Friday that left two people in critical condition.

    The Ottawa Police Service says that they responded to a collision involving a car and a commercial truck just before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 on Leitrim Road, west of Bowesville Road near the Hylands Golf Club.

    In a statement on Monday, police said a 64-year-old driver and a 20-year-old passenger of the car suffered life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition.

    Upon arrival, police and fire services confirmed the collision involved a dump truck and a sedan.

    Ottawa Fire says the driver of the sedan was trapped inside and firefighters began stabilizing the vehicle and the extraction process just before 2:40 p.m.

    Fire crews used specialized tools removed the driver's door and lift the truck's front cab off of the trapped driver.

    The driver of the truck was safely extricated shortly after at 2:45 p.m.

    Investigators would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage of the incident.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Fatal Collision Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.

