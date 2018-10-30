

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a late night shooting in Ottawa’s west-end.

Ottawa Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Carling Ave. and Ritchie St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital.

No one has been arrested.

This was the third shooting in Ottawa on Monday.