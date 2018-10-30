Two hurt in west-end shooting
A file image from a crime scene in Ottawa is seen.
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:30AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 30, 2018 4:31AM EDT
Two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after a late night shooting in Ottawa’s west-end.
Ottawa Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Carling Ave. and Ritchie St. around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Two men were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital.
No one has been arrested.
This was the third shooting in Ottawa on Monday.