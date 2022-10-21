Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Anderson Road, between Ridge Road and Russell Road, just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Emergency crews responded to the crash on Anderson Road, between Ridge Road and Russell Road, just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina