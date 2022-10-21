Two hurt in two-vehicle crash in Ottawa

Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa's southeast end.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on Anderson Road, between Ridge Road and Russell Road, just after 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Photos at the scene showed one of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

Ottawa fire says firefighters safely extricated both drivers from their vehicles.

The 68-year-old man driving one vehicle was treated for arm and hip injuries, while the 46-year-old woman was treated for chest pains.