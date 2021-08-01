MANIWAKI, QUE. -- Quebec provincial police say two men who had been reported missing from the Kitigan Zibi area have been found.

In a release on Sunday, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said two men, 32 and 37, left to go hunting, possibly in the Ferme-Neuve or Grand-Remous areas.

On Tuesday, the SQ said the 37-year-old man was located Monday night La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve and is in good condition despite having spent a few days in the forest. The 32-year-old man was found Sunday in the Pavillon Bark Lake area in La Vérendrye Wildlife Reserve and is also in good condition according to the SQ.

The names of the two individuals have been removed from this article now that they have been safely located.