

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Two different groups have expressed interested in taking over the Ottawa baseball stadium, potentially keeping baseball in the capital long term.

The current lease holder, the Ottawa Champions basebhalle team have struggled to attract crowds to the stadium, especially with a delayed LRT opening. The team currently owes the city nearly $500,000 in back rent.

City officials told councillors the last payment from the club was $10,000 in July.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told councillors of two groups: the first is made up of three individuals named Rob Abboud, Rob Lavoie and Fred Saghbini; the second is a joint effort between Regan Katz, on behalf of the Winnipeg Goldeyes baseball club, and the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment group—the owners of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.