Ottawa

    • Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving on eastern Ontario roads

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)

    Two G2 drivers are facing stunt driving charges after being stopped speeding on roads in Ottawa and eastern Ontario this week.

    Ontario Provincial Police say an officer observed a vehicle travelling 164 km/h on Highway 416 near Spencerville on Wednesday.

    The speed limit on Highway 416 is 100 km/h.

    The 17-year-old G2 driver is facing a charge of stunt driving, which includes a 30-day license suspension and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.

    A 20-year-old woman is facing a stunt driving charges after being stopped going 72 km/h over the speed limit in the area of Bank Street and Albion Road.

    Police say the G2 driver was "flyin' thru" the area going 132 km/h in the 60 km/h zone.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News