Two G2 drivers charged with stunt driving in Hwy. 174 construction zone, police say

Ottawa police say two G2 drivers are among four people charged with stunt driving in a construction zone in Ottawa's east end this Thanksgiving weekend.

Officers set up in the construction zone on Highway 174 on Saturday, where the speed limit is 80 km/h.

Police say a G2 driver was stopped going 144 km/h on Highway 174, while a second G2 driver was observed going 141 km/h.

The two other motorists charged with stunt driving were observed going 141 km/h and 133 km/h, according to police.

The stunt driving charge includes a 30-day license suspension, and the vehicle is impounded for 14 days.