

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two people died from suspected drug overdoses in Ottawa on Monday.

Ottawa Police say officers responded to three separate incidents involving possible drug overdoses in a 14 hour period on Monday.

The incidents involved five individuals requiring emergency medical treatment. Two of the overdoses were fatal.

In a statement, police say “although the incidents are still under investigation, cocaine and possibly fentanyl may have been involved.”

The latest statistics from Ottawa Public Health show there were 20 visits to Ottawa Hospital emergency departments in February for opioid overdoses. The number of visits to hospitals for opioid overdoses peaked at 53 in November, 2018.