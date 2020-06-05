OTTAWA -- It’s show time for two drive-in movie theatres in eastern Ontario.

The Port Elmsley Drive-In, between Perth and Smiths Falls, and the Skylight Drive-In in Pembroke will open for the first time Friday night during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Government announced last Saturday that existing drive-in movie theatres across Ontario can reopen, with restrictions in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Skylight Drive-In, each person in attendance at the drive-in movie theatre, other than persons working at the drive-in movie theatre, must remain within a motor vehicle designed to be closed to the elements, except:

To purchase admission to the drive-in theatre

To use a washroom

As may otherwise be required for the purposes of health and safety

You can not sit in a lawn chair or on a blanket to watch the movie.

At the Port Elmsley Drive-In, tickets are available online in advance. The drive-in says there will be no food sales for opening weekend.

This weekend, the Port Elmsley Drive-In is showing Trolls: World Tour and E.T., while the Skylight Drive-In is showing Trolls: World Tour and Dolittle.