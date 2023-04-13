Two drivers stopped for impaired driving this week with children in the vehicle, Ottawa police say

Ottawa police officers have issued 18 impaired driving-related charges on Ottawa roads over the past five days, including to two drivers stopped with young children in the vehicle.

In a message on Twitter, police said officers are seeing a "very concerning trend of impaired driving" over the Easter weekend and into this week.

"Since Saturday, police have laid 18 impaired driving-related charges. Five of those were (Wednesday) night alone," police said.

Police also shared, "some troubling situations" encountered by officers since Saturday.

One driver charged with impaired driving had a three-year-old in the vehicle

A driver had a 12-year-old in the vehicle when they were stopped for impaired driving

In one instance, the passenger "bailed out of the vehicle and called 911," according to police

A driver was stopped for impaired driving while their license was suspended

One driver stopped for impaired driving had a previous impaired driving conviction with a zero-alcohol condition, police said.

"Impaired driving is ALWAYS preventable," police said on Twitter.

"Make a plan for a safe ride home. Leave your vehicle parked, get a cab or rideshare, have someone pick you up, or take public transit. Don’t put yourself in a position where you wish you could turn back time to do something differently."