OTTAWA -- Two drivers from the Toronto area are facing stunt driving charges, after Ontario Provincial Police say the pair were "literally racing" on the Queensway.

In a tweet, the OPP said officers stopped two drivers racing at 177 kilometres an hour on Highway 417 eastbound at Moodie Drive Thursday night.

Both vehicles were impounded and both driver's licences suspended for seven days. The drivers will be required to appear in court.

Stunt driving charges are issued when a vehicle is stopped travelling more than 50 kilometres an over over the posted speed limit in Ontario. The fines range from $2,000 to $10,000.