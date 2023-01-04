Two drivers going 130 km/h on Macdonald-Cartier Bridge facing stunt driving charges

Ottawa police say seven drivers were charged with stunt driving on Monday and Tuesday this week. Ottawa police say seven drivers were charged with stunt driving on Monday and Tuesday this week.

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Man charged in students' killings might be headed to Idaho

The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina