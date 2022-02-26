Some Ottawa residents were not happy with the French-language services available at COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Twenty-four complaints were filed with the city's French Language Services Branch in 2021 about staff at the vaccination clinics not interacting in the client's language of choice and problems with the signage.

A report for the Finance and Economic Development Committee shows the French Language Services Branch received 60 complaints about French-language services in the city of Ottawa in 2021, up from 32 in 2020 and well above the five-year average of 43.

Staff determined the increase in complaints was attributed to the City's provision of French-language services at community clinics, school-based clinics, mobile clinics, pop-up clinics and neighbourhood vaccination clinics. Twenty-two complaints were filed about interactions not in the client's official language of choice at the clinics, while two complaints were related to signage.

The bulk of the complaints were filed between mid-March and the end of July, as Ottawa Public Health ramped up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for first and second doses.

Staff say the complaints were addressed by adding signage at all clinic sites indicating that services are available in both official languages and using name tag stickers to identify employees who are able to serve clients in both languages. A toolkit was distributed to clinic supervisors on a weekly basis with all necessary resources, including a "cheat sheet" and tips on offering bilingual services.

"Following the corrective action that was implemented, complaints decreased at the end of 2021, and no complaints have been received since December 7, 2021," staff said.

Ottawa Public Health administered 1.2 million vaccine doses at COVID-19 clinics in 2021.

Overall, there were 60 complaints filed to the French Language Services Branch in 2021. There were 28 complaints about staff not interacting in the client's official language, 19 complaints about signage and four complaints about a lack of programming in French.