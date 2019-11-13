

Josh Pringle, CTVNewsOttawa.ca, Staff





Two dogs are dead, and an adult has been transported to hospital following an overnight fire in Kanata.

Ottawa Fire responded to a 911 call from a neighbour at around 12:55 a.m., reporting smoke at a home on Meadowbreeze Drive.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they confirmed a kitchen fire in a middle unit of a two-storey row home.

Officials say the sole occupant of the home was rescued by firefighters, and transported to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Two adult dogs and a litter of five puppies were also in the home. Ottawa Fire says two of the dogs did not survive.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.