GATINEAU, QUE. -- A house fire in the Hull sector overnight displaced a family of three and claimed the lives of two dogs.

Firefighters were called to a house on rue Nicolet just off of boulevard Saint-Joseph at around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. It took a second alarm to get the blaze at the two-storey home under control.

Gatineau fire officials say the fire did an estimated $75,000 in damage.

There were no injuries to any humans, but firefighters say the dogs did not survive.

What caused the fire is unknown. The fire service has handed the investigation over to Gatineau police.